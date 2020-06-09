Florida police officer embraces young protester with 'when I grow up, I want to be alive' sign

article

A Florida police officer and a young protester united in a sweet embrace during a peaceful protest in downtown Kissimmee.

Typhanie Stewart posted photos of her 3-year-old son Aden and Kissimmee Police Department Lieutenant Napier hanging out during the protest.

Little Aden was holding a sign that read, "When I grow up, I want to be alive." The officer and Aden shared a hug during the demonstration.

"This is my son Aden. Thank you,@kissimmeepolice, for standing in support of #blacklivesmatter and joining the fight against police brutality and injustice," Stewart tweeted.

Chief O'Dell retweeted the photos and wrote: "The message is heartbreaking, but the solution begins in frame 2. Thank you Mom for initiating this interaction, and for trusting us to be a part of showing your young man we can create a wonderful future together!"