PHOTOS: Cold blast turns Central Florida into a winter wonderland

Some Central Florida residents woke up to icicles and frost as freezing temperatures moved in on Christmas Eve!

FOX 35 viewer Aprill Gray sent in photos from Palm Coast of what she called a "winter wonderland" in her neighborhood.

"Good morning from Palm Coast – where everything is frozen in time!"

FOX 35's Amy Kaufeldt tweeted a photo of a fountain that appeared to be frozen over on Saturday.

"Oh my! What do we call these little things? Icicles?! Are we still in Central Florida?"

Sherry Werner's home in DeLand looked like something straight out of the Disney movie "Frozen." She shared video with FOX 35 of "ice trees" that she helped create by setting up an oscillating sprinkler to run overnight as temperatures dropped – which turned her backyard into an enchanting ice palace on Christmas Eve!

"Will probably do it again tonight," she said, when temperatures are expected to be some of the coldest ever on Christmas in Central Florida.

Felecia Mccrary in Madison, Florida posted photos to Facebook of a sheet of ice covering a trampoline and surrounded by frozen grass.

She captioned the frozen photos: "When Florida decides to freeze everyone you make the best of it."

Photos posted by Julia Clements in Jacksonville showed a car with icicles hanging from it and a video of "crunchy" grass that froze over in her yard.

Frigid air remains in place all weekend long trapping highs in the 40s. It will make for one of the coldest Christmas weekends ever for Central Florida. Lows fall to below freezing again tonight despite more clouds expected. Feels like temperatures will be dangerously cold again Christmas morning.

Freeze Warnings will be in effect again Sunday morning. According to the US National Weather Service in Melbourne, Orlando could see the coldest Christmas since 1983 when the low was 21-degrees!

If you have photos or video of frost, icicles (or if you happen to see snow), send them in to WOFLTips@fox.com.