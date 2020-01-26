PHOTOS: A look back at NBA legend Kobe Bryant

article

TMZ Sports reported Sunday that NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

He was 41 years old.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office tweeted out:

A FOX News article wrote:

Bryant was selected in the first round of the 1996 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. He was subsequently traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for Vlade Divac before the start of the 1996-97 season. It proved to be one of the most important trades in NBA history.

Bryant would help lead the Lakers to five NBA championships and was a part of one of the best NBA dynasties alongside Shaquille O’Neal. Bryant and O’Neal won three straight NBA titles from 1999 to 2002. He then won two rings with Pau Gasol in 2009 and 2010.

“The Black Mamba” wrapped up his playing career in 2016. He played his final game against the Utah Jazz and finished with an epic performance – 60 points, four rebounds and four assists.

He finished his career as an 18-time All-Star, 15-time All-NBA team, 12-time All-NBA Defensive Team selection, two time NBA Finals MVP and the 2008 NBA MVP.

FOX News contributed to this article.

This story was written in Lake Mary, Florida.

