Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando giving away free pet food this Friday

To help pet owners struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando will be giving out free bags of pet food at its two shelters on Friday, May 1.

The organization made the announcement on Facebook.

"If you or someone you know is in need of a helping 'paw' with pet supplies, then join Pet Alliance on Friday, May 1 as we hand out FREE pet food to our community."

Pet owners in need can stop by the Orlando or Sanford locations from 10 a.m. to noon. They will have contactless curbside pick up for dog and cat food -- up to 40 pounds per vehicle.

"Staff will be social distancing themselves as you pull up to the shelter and will place all food in the trunk of your car."

If you have any questions, call (407) 351 - 7722.