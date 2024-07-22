Man arrested in unprovoked stabbing at Miami International Airport, police say

Stream FOX 35 News

A person was left critically injured following what police are calling an unprovoked stabbing at Miami International Airport.

Officers with the Miami-Dade Police Department responded to reports of an attack on the fourth floor of the terminal in the pre-security area on Sunday. Preliminary information indicates the attacker, without provocation, stabbed the victim multiple times and attempted to throw the person over a railing, according to a police report.

Alexander Paul Love, 29, faces charges of attempted first degree murder and attempted premeditated murder.

The victim escaped and fled down to the third floor, according to police. Additional officers apprehended the alleged attacker, identified as 29-year-old Alexander Paul Love, and a knife was recovered, police said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. No additional information on the victim's condition has been released.

Amid the chaos, officers also received reports of a possible active shooter that were later determined unfounded. Airport operations were also briefly disrupted, they said.

Love is being held without bond, and the investigation is ongoing.