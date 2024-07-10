4th arrest in Orlando shooting that injured man, 4-year-old girl: police

A fourth arrest has been made in a weekend shooting in Orlando that left a 45-year-old man and a four-year-old girl injured.

Jezer Alexander Gonzalez, 23, was apprehended by the Orlando Police Department Fugitive Investigative Unit on Wednesday. Gonzalez has been charged with attempted murder, Aggravated Battery, and armed robbery with a firearm stemming from the incident that happened just before 12:20 p.m. on Saturday in the 700 block of Oxalis Avenue.

When police responded, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and a child who was also hit by gunfire and was taken to the hospital by someone at the scene. Police also said two other victims didn't have any injuries. No other details about their injuries have been released at this time.

The Orlando Police Department has released surveillance video from the shooting on Oxalis Avenue on July 6 that left two people, a 45-year-old man and a 4-year-old child, injured. (Photo: Orlando Police Department)

Surveillance cameras on Oxalis Avenue caught the incident. One view shows a gray SUV cutting off a silver pick-up truck. Three people armed with guns jump out and open fire into the vehicle.

Another camera showed two occupants of the truck scrambling to run away. One of the fleeing men was carrying the little girl, who police say was hit by the gunfire.

The three others have been arrested and include:

Yasmi Lidieth Matamoros-Mendoza , 32, was charged with four counts of attempted second-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device .

Marvin Antonio Paguanda Sanchez , 39, was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact and tampering with physical evidence.

Juan Carlos Lopez-Ruiz: Two counts of attempted felony murder with a firearm, two counts of aggravated battery while committing a first-degree felony, two counts of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, armed robbery with a firearm, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a firearm.

From left to right: Jezer Alexander Gonzalez, Yasmi Lidieth Matamoros-Mendoza, Marvin Antonio Paguanda Sanchez, Juan Carlos Lopez-Ruiz (Photo: Orlando Police Department)

Matamoros-Mendoza allegedly fled to Louisiana, where U.S. Marshals located her, and Sanchez was arrested at the scene of the shooting. Police initially said the woman's name was Anahi Brigitte Serrato Navarrete but then shared an update saying that she allegedly gave authorities a fake Mexican passport and ID.

The 45-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds. According to OPD, he and the child are expected to survive.

Detectives believe Matamoros-Mendoza and Sanchez could have been involved in other robberies or shootings. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Orlando Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit at 911 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).