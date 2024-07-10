Person of interest being sought after 13-year-old murdered in Orange County: Deputies

article

A person of interest is being sought after a 13-year-old girl was found murdered on the fourth of July in Orange County, deputies said.

Photos released Wednesday show a Black man wearing a T-shirt and light-colored pants. Homicide detectives are searching for the man who they've named a person of interest in the case.

On July 4, Rose Dieujuste was found unresponsive with obvious signs of trauma on the 4400 block of South Rio Grande Avenue. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died, deputies said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for an award.