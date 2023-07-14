Pepsi shakes things up with pineapple-flavored soda amid ongoing pineapple-on-pizza debate

You've made your decision about whether pineapple belongs on pizza, but does it belong in soda?

Pepsi just announced it's bringing back an unconventional flavor and it's taking social media by storm. Pepsi Pineapple was first released in 2020 for a limited time and now it's back, but only available exclusively at Little Caesars.

The one-of-a-kind 16-ounce can with a brand new design is available starting July 17 for a limited time only, the company said in a press release. Customers can get their hands on it when they purchase a Pineapple Pair-Up Combo, which includes Pepsi Pineapple and a large 2-topping thun crust pizza. That deal is $9.99 and is only available when you place an order online.

"There’s always a passionate discussion surrounding pineapple on pizza, Together with Pepsi, we’re satisfying ALL pineapple lovers, regardless of how they feel about it as a pizza topping," said Little Caesars Chief Marketing Officer Greg Hamilton. "The Pineapple Pair-Up Combo gives our customers an exclusive opportunity to enjoy the tropical taste on their Thin Crust pizza, in their Pepsi or both."

Pepsi Pineapple is described as a refreshing combination of Pepsi and sweet and fruity notes of pineapple.