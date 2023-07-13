Chick-fil-A in Altamonte Springs giving away free chicken sandwiches to help break store record

Want a free chicken sandwich? All you have to do is get in the drive-thru.

A Chick-fil-A in Altamonte Springs is looking to beat a store record and they're offering free Original Chicken Sandwiches to do it.

The car count record breaking event is scheduled for next Thursday, July 20 from noon to 1 p.m. at the restaurant at 234 W. SR-436.

There's a limit of one free sandwich per car and it's only available at this location's drive-thru during the event's scheduled time.

FOX 35 News reached out to this Chick-fil-A location for more details about the car count record.