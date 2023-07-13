Expand / Collapse search

Chick-fil-A in Altamonte Springs giving away free chicken sandwiches to help break store record

By Dani Medina
Published 
Altamonte Springs
FOX 35 Orlando

WATCH: Hungry bear steals Chick-fil-A order from Florida family's home

A man in Seminole County, Florida captured a large bear on video stealing his family's Chick-fil-A dinner delivery right off his front porch! (Credit: Paul Newman)

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Want a free chicken sandwich? All you have to do is get in the drive-thru. 

A Chick-fil-A in Altamonte Springs is looking to beat a store record and they're offering free Original Chicken Sandwiches to do it. 

The car count record breaking event is scheduled for next Thursday, July 20 from noon to 1 p.m. at the restaurant at 234 W. SR-436. 

There's a limit of one free sandwich per car and it's only available at this location's drive-thru during the event's scheduled time. 

FOX 35 News reached out to this Chick-fil-A location for more details about the car count record. 