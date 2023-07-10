4 Florida pizzerias make the cut for best pizza in the US: study

Four Florida pizza shops have been ranked among the top 50 across the country, according to a report from Italian food and beverage journalists at 50 Top Pizza.

50 Top Pizza said on their website that they base their rankings off of seven elements: Pizza, service, atmosphere, wait times, wine, beer and beverages. Using these criteria, 150 hand-selected inspectors vote for different pizzerias.

Check out the list below to possibly find your new favorite pizza spot!

No 7: 0′ Munaciello

Coming to Miami in 2017 from Florence, Italy, 0′ Munaciello brings a piece of their hometown with them.

This restaurant ranked as the seventh-best pizza spot in the U.S.

Pizza lovers have several options to choose from as they have an extensive menu.

By dining in, you can get the feel and taste of Florence with the vibrant colors and soccer jerseys lining the dining room while eating a traditionally made pizza.

This pizzeria is located at 6425 Biscayne Blvd. in Miami.

No. 11: La Leggenda Pizzeria

With pizza chefs running in his bloodline, it was only right for Giovanni Gagliardi, owner of La Leggenda Pizzeria, to create his own pizza shop.

La Leggenda Pizzeria ranked 11th for the best pizza in the country.

With award-winning pizza on the menu, you can't go wrong with any choice you make.

This pizzeria is located at 224 Española Way in Miami Beach.

No. 15: Fabrica Pizza

Providing an authentic Italian experience, Fabrica Pizza prides itself with giving customers the best pizza with fresh ingredients.

This pizza shop ranks 15th for the best pizza in the U.S.

You can't go wrong with plenty of mouthwatering foods on the menu to choose from.

Not only do they offer fresh pizza options, but they also offer frozen pizza that customers can enjoy in the comfort of their own home.

This shop is located at 142 S Meridian Ave. in Tampa.

No. 40: PizzElla

Finding a new passion throughout the pandemic, Larry Galper, owner of PizzElla, created a comfortable environment for people to be themselves while enjoying pizza as well.

PizzElla ranked 40th for the best pizza in the country.

From a pepperoni and hot honey pizza to a classic cheese pizza, even the pickiest eaters can enjoy their share of pizza.

PizzElla is located at 1601 Drexel Ave. in Miami Beach.