Kennedy Space Center gets 'space-y' with new 'Fraggle Rock' show

article

The Brief A new live show, "Fraggle Rock:" A Space-y Adventrue," has debuted at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. The show, which was created in partnership with The Jim Henson Company, features the Fraggles as they learn more about space exploration. The show is included with admission to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.



The beloved characters from Jim Henson’s "Fraggle Rock" are embarking on a new journey on the Space Coast.

"Fraggle Rock: A Space-y Adventure" is the newest show at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

The live stage show includes comedy, musical and a bunch of facts about space.

What is the show about?

"Fraggle Rock: A Space-y Adventure" finds Red and Gobo Fraggle, along with Uncle Traveling Matt, leaving behind the underground caves of Fraggle Rock for a new adventure in outer space (it’s what they call the human world).

When they arrive at Kennedy Space Center they meet AJ, a member of the Exploration Ground Systems Crew, which is essential to every NASA mission. They also meet Luna, a virtual assistant who is very knowledgeable about space.

During the show, the Fraggles learn about NASA, space exploration and the Artemis missions to return to the moon.

"Fraggle Rock: A Space-y Adventure" at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Why Fraggle Rock?

Kennedy Space Center worked with The Jim Henson Company to bring the world of "Fraggle Rock" to life in a new way for the show.

John Tartaglia, the director, writer and choreographer for the new show, says the two worlds were a perfect match.

"NASA was interested in new entertainment for this venue, and at ‘Fraggle Rock,’ we’ve been looking for ways to get the characters out there to connect with our fans and new audiences," Tartaglia said. "And the more I learned about the work that they’re doing at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex and the messages of ‘Fraggle Rock’ it just felt like a perfect marriage of these two worlds."

It took about a year to bring the show to life.

One of the unique things about the show is the costumes for the Fraggles. The characters appear in life-size, full-body walk-around costumes that were created by the Jim Henson Creature Shop.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

How to see the new "Fraggle Rock" show

"Fraggle Rock: A Space-y Adventure" takes place inside the Universe Theater at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. The show is performed twice daily. Visitors should check the daily guide for exact showtimes.

The show is included with admission to the visitors complex. A one-day ticket costs $77 for adults and $67 for children ages 3-11.