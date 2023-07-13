Florida becomes home to Carl's Jr.'s first-ever location east of the Mississippi River

Carl's Jr. is bringing its famous West Coast burgers to Florida!

The famous fast food chain announced this week it would be opening its first location in the Sunshine State – which is also the first Carl's Jr. to open east of the Mississippi River. It's planned to open in late 2023, according to a news release.

The brand new Carl's Jr. location will be located in downtown Doral, which is about half-an-hour north of Miami. A spokesperson for the company said the official address will be released closer to the grand opening date.

Parent company CKE Restaurants Inc. is currently on the hunt for new locations to be home to 35 new Carl's Jr. locations across South Florida, according to a press release.

"Carl's Jr. is known for serving impossible to ignore flavors, so we are excited to bring our iconic brand to South Florida where audacious is a lifestyle and we're sure to fit in," CKE Restaurants Chief Operating Officer Chris Bode said in a news release. "South Florida is an important part of our growth strategy and we're thrilled to welcome the South Florida community to experience our fan-favorite, authentically crafted menu items whenever the craving hits."

Popular Carl's Jr. menu items

If you've never tried Carl's Jr. before, here's a look at some of their best and most popular items, according to Ranker: