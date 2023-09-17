Pepper spray gun wielding Florida man arrested after pistol whipping bar employee, threatening others

article

A man was arrested after he walked into a Brevard County bar and pistol-whipped an employee while threatening the customers and other staff with what they believed to be a gun, deputies said.

Jose Maldonado was taken into custody after deputies arrived at the bar and identified him as the person with the "gun."

Shortly after, deputies discovered Maldonado had used a "Byrna Gun" also known as a pepper spray gun to threaten the bar customers and employees. Maldonado reportedly pointed the pepper spray gun at an employee's head.

When Maldonado threatened the manager, an employee tried to intervene but was pistol-whipped by Maldonado, according to deputies.

He was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery and remains in custody, deputies said.