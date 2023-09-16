Woman killed in triple crash on I-95 in Brevard County: FHP

article

A North Carolina woman was killed following a triple car crash on I-95 in Brevard County early Saturday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The 23-year-old woman was traveling southbound on I-95 in a Nissan Altima when she reportedly veered into the center lane striking the side of a trailer, FHP said.

The Altima rotated and began to overturn before the woman was ejected from the car.

A third car, an SUV, reportedly struck the woman who was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

The other two drivers were not injured in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.