66-year-old pedestrian killed in Marion County hit-and-run crash, troopers say

The Brief A deadly hit-and-run crash took place Wednesday night on County Road 464 in Marion County. A 66-year-old man walking in the right turn lane was hit and killed. Troopers are still searching for the driver of the car, who they said fled the scene of the crash.



A 66-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car while walking Wednesday night in Marion County, troopers say. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is continuing its search for the driver of the car, who fled the scene of the deadly crash.

What happened?

What we know:

Troopers with the FHP say the deadly hit-and-run crash took place around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 464 (Maricamp Road), just east of Bahia Road.

Officials received a call from a passerby who reported seeing a man dead within the right turn lane of the road.

The 66-year-old man was walking within the westbound turn lane of C.R. 464 when an unknown car, traveling west within the westbound turn lane, hit him. Troopers say the area was dark and had no street lighting.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, and the driver of the car fled without reporting the incident.

What you can do:

The FHP is asking the public for its help in finding the driver in the deadly hit-and-run crash.

The unknown car should have damage to the front grille/hood section, with gray-colored grille parts broken away and missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Corp. Justin Card at (352) 512-6643 or contact the CrimeStoppers tip line.