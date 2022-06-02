Party in The Villages welcomes home all-female honor flight

Hundreds gathered outside American Legion Post 347 in The Villages to welcome home the all-female Veterans Honor Flight after its trip to Washington, D.C.

The flight took 109 female veterans to Washington to tour the monuments, memorials, and Arlington Cemetery. They spent about two days in the nation's Capitol and are now arriving home to a party with entertainment and big crowds.

"Normally I tell the girls they can go home after you perform, but I said tonight, you're going to stay. We want them to get off the bus and see us cheering them on," said Judy Matthews, the captain for The Villages Cheerleaders.

The honor flight left out of Sanford-Orlando International Airport Tuesday morning and arrived back Wednesday night.