Paola Miranda-Rosa: 5 months since Central Florida woman went missing

Tuesday marks 5 months since Osceola County woman Paola Miranda-Rosa disappeared.

Paola, 31, disappeared on Dec. 17, 2021, just before Christmas.

"It’s hard to even focus on the fact that it’s the holiday season. I don’t even know what day it is right now," Andrea Miranda, Paola’s sister, said last year.

Investigators said a video and two photographs taken by hikers on Dec. 18 show Paola swimming in the Wekiva River. The Sheriff's Office released the images and confirmed that family members of Miranda-Rosa positively identified her as being the person in the video. Her car was found at Wekiwa Springs State Park.

That was reportedly the last time she was seen.

This past January, investigators used an underwater camera system to search the area and continued to search the area, but still Paola has not been found.

The last post on a Facebook group created to provide updates on the search for Paola was on Feb. 1. Many have commented since then asking for updates, but none have been provided. However, her photo was posted in the Facebook group Missing Persons, Cold Cases & Human Trafficking on May 13.

Deputies said Paola suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

If you have seen Paola-- or know where she is – you are asked to call 407-348-2222 or dial 911.