'We want her home': Sister of missing woman frantic for clues in her disappearance

Orange County deputies are searching for a 31-year-old woman who has been missing since Friday. They are asking for the public's help locating her.

Paola Marie Miranda-Rosa, of Osceola County, was last seen on Dec. 17.

While most families are getting ready to celebrate the holidays, Paola’s family is focused on one thing, which is trying to find her.

"It’s hard to even focus on the fact that it’s the holiday season. I don’t even know what day it is right now," Andrea Miranda, Paola’s sister, said.

She said it’s been a whirlwind since her sister Paola went missing last week.

"We see Christmas lights around us. We see that. But you are tunnel vision on the mission of finding her," she said.

Her family reported Paola missing Sunday after they had not heard from her since Friday. Monday, they started making fliers and searching the area, and eventually found her car at Wekiwa Springs State Park on Tuesday. Deputies have been searching the area, but still have not found any sign of Paola.

"We immediately felt like something was wrong. It’s just not normal," Andrea said.

The family has also been searching, and they are hoping for others to come forward with any information.

"Don’t be afraid to share it, even if it’s wrong, like if it’s somebody else. We want her home," Andrea said. "Paola, we love you! We want you home!"

Paola was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a green or white shirt. Deputies said she suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder."Of course, it hurts this holiday. We want her with us, but we have to do what we have to do," Andrea said.

Investigators are searching at Wekiwa Springs overnight and also are expected to search on Thursday.

Anyone with information or pictures and/or video that can help with the search is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

