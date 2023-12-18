Panicked concertgoers run after shooting scare following Rod Wave concert in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Panic ensued following a concert on Friday night in downtown Orlando.
Hundreds of panicked concertgoers fled from the Amway Center after reports someone opened fire following rapper Rod Wave’s concert. A video sent to FOX 35 by Instagram user @stackbenjz shows hundreds of people running through the streets, knocking down barricades in the chaos.
Terryauna Williams posted a video to TikTok (@7nanaa_) showing her with her aunt and cousins huddled together on the ground of a parking garage. Williams told FOX 35’s Hannah Mackenzie it was terrifying, and they didn’t leave until staff told them it was safe.
According to the Orlando Police Department, officers responded to the arena and, after investigating, determined no shots had been fired. Instead, a loud noise led to the crowd’s chaotic reaction.
"This happens way too often," said Dave Benson. "We’re seeing it happen more and more."
Benson specializes in violence prevention and response. The longtime security consultant said to avoid mass hysteria in large crowds, it’s important to be mindful, not fearful.
"It’s probably not going to happen, but it’s a possibility when you go to these events, so you need to be prepared," Benson added.
According to Benson, here are some tips to stay safe at large, crowded events:
- Eye the exits – locate multiple ways to get away from any possible threat, and don’t wait around; if you think there’s trouble – go.
- Don’t feel pressured to run with the crowd – choose the safest route. To avoid being trampled, get to the side or edge of the crowd and work your way in the direction you need to go.
- Create a reunification plan – pick a meetup spot to find anyone you may become separated from.