Southwest Airlines passengers react to $140M settlement over 2022 'flightmare' delays

The U.S. government tells Southwest Airlines that it’s time to pay. On Monday, the US Department of Transportation ordered the airline to pay $140 million as a penalty for last year’s holiday travel meltdown.

In 2022, Southwest canceled nearly 17,000 flights, leaving two million people stranded. The millions of dollars could possibly cover $75 vouchers for passengers whose flights experience significant delays or cancelations.

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) also said in a post to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that the airline would have to pay $75 in addition to paying for passengers’ hotel stays, flight re-booking fees, and meals during the travel delay.

The catch? The delay has to be at least three hours long for reasons within the airline’s control.

FOX 35 spoke with travelers at Orlando International Airport who essentially said the settlement was taking a long time. Kelsey Grant is flying Southwest to Chicago from Orlando. She said she vividly remembers the 2022 meltdown.

Regarding the vouchers, she said, "I don’t think that’s ever enough compensation, especially since airfare is kind of high. That’s not enough to me."

Another Southwest traveler, Jimmy Smith, is flying home to New Orleans.

He said, "It sounds like a lot of money originally at $140 million. But, when you break it down to $75 a person, considering the inconveniences, it makes you wonder if the attorneys got the bulk of the payment."

He also said when he first saw the headlines about the travel meltdown, it made him hesitant to fly with the airline.

"It puts a bug in your head because it makes you think, would you be better off driving, or cancel your plans until they work out something better."