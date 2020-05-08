Pandemic prompts RV rental boom

The family vacation could look very different this summer, as the coronavirus pandemic is prompting more families to consider renting recreational vehicles for a road trip.

Jon Gray is CEO of RVshare, the Airbnb of recreational vehicles, if you will. He says bookings are through the roof right now.

Businesses are seeing an upward trend in RV rentals in Arizona because Gray says many families don’t want to go too far from home, or travel on a plane.

"In our business, we’re 100% domestic, I think domestic travel will bounce back before international travel bounces back," Gray said, adding, "People are not excited about packing into a plane, [they are] more sensitive about those types of things right now."

Other options like houseboat rentals, camping, and state parks could be popular this summer. Travel experts say it's all about getaways close to home, but not too close to others.

Another plus is that gas prices are a lot lower right now. Economists say that's going to make these options even more attractive for people.