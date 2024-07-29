Palm Coast man accused of gas station assault, burglary turns himself in: deputies

article

The man accused of assaulting a gas station clerk in Palm Coast last month turned himself in over the weekend, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Jebea Johnson, 21, is accused of walking into a Shell gas station on Old Kings Road on June 21 and pistol whipping a clerk multiple times, causing "significant" injuries. He also demanded that the clerk pre-charge a gas pump for $30 worth of fuel, according to deputies.

"After the clerk initially refused, the suspect threatened to kill him," the sheriff's office said.

Johnson is facing the following felony charges:

Burglary of dwelling with an assault or battery

Armed burglary of dwelling/structure

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

Possession of firearm by convicted in-state felon

Attempted robbery with a firearm

Felony violation of probation

Sheriff Rick Staly issued the following statement regarding Johnson's arrest:

"I guess he got tired of looking over his shoulder wondering when our PACE Unit or the U.S. Marshals were going to get him. This was an armed and dangerous fugitive who is finally off our streets and in the Green Roof Inn where he belongs."

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office shared some insight into Johnson's criminal history. He was released from prison in April after a 2-year, 4-month sentence for domestic violence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence, improper exhibit of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a delinquent adult felon.