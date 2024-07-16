Large police presence swarms Orange County gas station

Residents are being asked to avoid an area off Interstate 4 in Orlando due to heavy police activity, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on X Tuesday afternoon.

FOX 35 News is at the scene located near West Michigan Street and South Westmoreland Drive where deputies appear to have a gas station roped off.

The sheriff's office did not immediately provide information about the situation, but said they will hold a news conference at a later time.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.