Palm Bay woman missing, considered endangered

The Palm Bay Police Department is looking a missing endangered woman who is believed to be in the Tampa area.

Janay Ruby Campbell, 24, left her home in Palm Bay on October 9, 2019, and has not returned. Campbell is in need of medication for a health issue. She has been contacting her family, leaving concerning text messages, which leads them to believe she is in danger.

Campbell was last seen driving a blue 2004 Toyota Solara 2-door with FL tag: LYAR 28. Campbell is a black female, 5'5", 220 lbs. If seen, or if you know of her whereabouts, please notify your local authorities.