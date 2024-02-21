Palm Bay woman is missing under 'suspicious circumstances': Police

Police are searching for a Palm Bay woman who they said has gone missing under suspicious circumstances.

Crimeline is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case of Marissa Garcia.

She was last seen in the area of Pinewood Drive in northeast Palm Bay. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white shirt. She weighs about 100 pounds.

Garcia has blue eyes and red hair with a tattoo with the word "rainy" on the left side of her collarbone.

Police are searching for anyone who might have seen Garcia last.