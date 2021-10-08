Palm Bay to consider special election to fill vacancy on City Council

article

At its regular meeting on October 21, 2021, the City Council will consider a resolution to schedule a special election to fill a vacancy due to the resignation of Councilman Jeff Bailey.

The special election will be held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, to elect a successor to serve the remainder of the term of City Council Seat 5 which expires on November 8, 2022.

Individuals seeking to qualify for the special election for Palm Bay City Council Seat 5 must submit qualification papers and a fee to the Office of the City Clerk during the qualifying period commencing at noon on Monday, December 6, 2021, and expiring at noon on Friday, December 10, 2021.

Candidates must be residents of Palm Bay for at least two years immediately preceding the election and must be registered voters residing at a Palm Bay address.

For more information, contact the Office of the City Clerk at (321) 952-3414.