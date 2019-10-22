Palm Bay Police plan to launch 'Stop By and Say Hi' program

article

Palm Bay Police Department started their own SALT Council – Seniors and Law Enforcement Together – in January 2019.

Going one step further, they have plans to rollout their “Stop By and Say Hi” program at their next SALT Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Greater Palm Bay Senior Center located at 1275 Culver Drive NE, Palm Bay 32907.

The Senior Center is easily accessed off I-95 at the Palm Bay Road exit.

Community members will be able to sign up as volunteers to make friendly visits.

No experience is required.

Palm Bay Police will provide the Level 2 Background check and training for those eligible to help.

Advertisement

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.



