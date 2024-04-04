Palm Bay looking at new ways to develop controversial land known as 'The Compound'

The City of Palm Bay could have a path forward for "The Compound."

The abandoned, undeveloped area spans more than 2,000 acres, has no utilities, and has been the subject of criminal investigations over the years.

A new study to improve the space will be presented to the public at Thursday’s city council meeting. Planners say the area has much potential and should be split up and developed. Some of it should stay natural. Other parts should bring in business.

"Make our community a better place," said Palm Bay resident Ken Bullivant.

He plans to attend the meeting and speak on concerns about dumped dogs in the area. He recently started a non-profit to combat the issue. The place has been a problem for years.

"We are standing in what’s commonly referred to as The Compound in Palm Bay as the case has now transitioned from a missing persons case to a homicide," said Sheriff Wayne Ivey during a press conference when a woman’s body was found burned and dismembered.

"The murder investigation that occurred almost one year ago in the area known as The Compound," said Palm Bay’s police chief, Mariano Augello, announcing an arrest when two teens were found killed in the area on Christmas Day two years ago.

The Compound was supposed to be a residential development, but those plans were abandoned in the early 90s. Since then, overgrown grass, no infrastructure improvements, and crime have all started coming from The Compound.

"I think the study was very important and probably long overdue," said Mike Jaffe, who currently sits on the city’s Planning and Zoning Board.

He says the area has untapped potential.

"Palm Bay is known as a bedroom community with no industry, and a good portion of our community travels an hour every day to support space, and we could have this right here in our backyard," said Jaffe.

Other ideas in the study are to divide the space and use some for an industrial park, another for mixed-use development and keep some of the natural beauty for trails and conversation.

"Mine’s 100% one way. Try to keep it as natural as possible, but I understand that’s not realistic either," said Bullivant.

The goal for everyone is to find a better way to use the space so it doesn't bring problems to Palm Bay.

"I think there’s a clear path forward," concluded Jaffe.

Another big challenge the city must tackle is buying land from thousands of private property owners who bought into the area decades ago. City staff are expected to get direction from the council and mayor on what elements of the study they’ll start to implement.