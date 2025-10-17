Palm Bay Councilman Chandler Langevin suing city after vote to censure him

The Brief A Palm Bay member of council is suing the city he represents. Chandler Langevin says his First Amendment rights are under attack after a 3-2 vote to censure him. The censure doesn’t just reprimand him. It prohibits him from doing some city business.



What we know:

On Thursday night, in a 3-2 vote, the Palm Bay council voted to censure Langevin because of controversial comments he made on social media going after immigration and specifically targeting Indians in America. Councilman Hammer and Langevin were the only two who voted against the censure.

A censure means the council doesn’t agree with or approve of what someone says. It’s a strong public reprimand, but other than that – it doesn’t do much.

The censure this council passed does more. Moving forward, Langevin can only place an item on the agenda if he gets consensus from council beforehand.

He’s also not allowed to speak during the committee and council reports portion of the meeting except to request consensus to put an item on a future agenda.

Langevin has retained Anthony Sabatini as his attorney who is supposed to be filing a lawsuit against the city on Friday.

The backstory:

Councilman Lanegvin has been caught up in controversy for months because of social media posts. First, he went after Muslims in America. Then he targeted what he described as "left-wing" evil. The latest posts were directed at Indians in America.

The council talked about the issues at several meetings and concerns regarding his posts but never actually acted on anything until the last incident.

They asked the governor to suspend Langevin but so far, there’s no word on that. This censure is the first step the city has taken against Langevin.

What they're saying:

Councilman Langevin says he’s suing because the city’s stripping him of his job as a member of council.

"You can censure me, but don’t break the constitution," said Councilman Langevin.

Taxpayers are frustrated to see things end up here when the city should be addressing road and flooding issues.

"Now, there’s a lawsuit. This to me seems obviously planned to just pull money out of the city. It’s like a form of brigandry, highway robbery," said David Kearns, who’s a Palm Bay taxpayer.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on how long the lawsuit will take to settle in court, how much it will cost the city or who will end up winning.