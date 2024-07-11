Palm Bay arson suspect accused of tossing Molotov cocktail into car shop

article

Florida officials are seeking information on an alleged arson incident involving an unidentified suspect throwing a Molotov cocktail into an auto body shop in Palm Bay last month.

The incident happened at Classic Collision on Dixie Hwy NE on June 22 at 2 a.m., according to the Florida Department of Financial Services' Division of Investigative and Forensic Services and Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives.

Suspected arsonist torches himself while setting ex-girlfriend's property ablaze

Surveillance footage from the auto body shop shows the suspect tossing a Molotov cocktail over a fence, which caused damage to several cars and vehicles, investigators added.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ The Division of Investigative and Forensic Services/Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives is investigating an arson incident at Classic Collision in Palm Bay on June 22. (Photo: Florida Department of Financial Services)

Community terrified after alleged arsonist accused of setting neighbor's house on fire

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Detective Greg Lariscy at 386-323-0945 or Greg.Lariscy@MyFloridaCFO.com.