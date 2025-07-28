Volusia County deputies increasing traffic enforcement along certain roads

The Brief Deputies in Volusia County are increasing traffic enforcement along US-17, SR-11, and SR-40 due to a rise in crashes. The sheriff’s office is focusing on speeding and aggressive driving to improve road safety. It’s unclear how long the increased patrols will continue or the exact number of recent crashes.



Deputies are increasing traffic enforcement along certain roads in Volusia County.

What we know:

On July 26, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office announced via social media that there will be an increased law enforcement presence along the US-17, SR-11, and SR-40 corridors.

According to the sheriff’s office, the move comes in response to a recent uptick in traffic crashes in those areas.

What they're saying:

"Drivers, please be aware of continued enforcement focused on speeding and aggressive driving in the coming weeks, as we try to make our roads safer for all! Thanks and drive safe," the sheriff’s office wrote.

What we don't know:

FOX 35 News is working to determine how many crashes have occurred in those areas, the causes of the incidents, and how long the increased law enforcement presence will remain in effect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.