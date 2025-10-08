Palisades Fire live updates: Man arrested in Orlando, accused of starting deadly LA wildfire

The Brief A Florida man has been arrested, accused of starting what would become the deadly "Palisades Fire" in Los Angeles. Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, was arrested on Oct. 7 near his home in Melbourne, Florida, officials said. He's accused of maliciously starting a fire on Jan. 1, 2025, which eventually became the Palisades Fire, killing 12 and burning more than 23,000 acres.



A Florida man has been arrested, accused of starting what became the deadly and destructive "Palisades Fire" on Jan. 1, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. The Palisades Fire killed 12 people, burned more than 23,000 acres, and destroyed more than 6,000 structures.

Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice allege that the man arrested intentionally started a fire on Jan. 1, 2025, which then became the deadly fire.

ATF Special Agent: ‘Intentionally set fire near view point along Temescal Ridge Trail’

The ATF Special Agent in Charge told reporters that ATF and other investigators collected and analyzed thousands of evidence and items.

"We processed hundreds of acres of damaged fire, examining every inch for the smallest clue. Over the course of the last eight months, investigators conducted hundreds of interviews, including witnesses overseas, and pursued more than 200 leads. We collected more than 13,000 items of evidence, including fire, debris, digital data, DNA samples, all analyzed by ATF's state-of-the-art-lab."

He said the investigation revealed that an initial fire was "intentionally set" near a view point along the Temescal Ridge Trail in Los Angeles. It was a 'holdover fire," meaning it was "deeply seated" in dense vegetation.

Rinderknecht is charged with setting the fire on Jan. 1, 2025.

DOJ: Suspect was an Uber driver, reportedly agitated that night

The DOJ alleged that Jonathan Rinderknecht was working as an Uber driver on New Year's Eve. Two passengers reportedly told detectives that he appeared "agitated."

He allegedly finished a ride that night and tried to connect a friend, but was unable to reach that person. He then went up to a nearby trail in the Palisades Highland neighborhood, where he recorded short videos on his phone and listened to a rap song repeatedly. Officials said the music video for the rap song depicted "objects being lit on fire."

Officials said 12 minutes after midnight, a fire was reported in the area. Rinderknecht allegedly tried multiple times to contact 911 about the fire. He's also accused of following emergency vehicles dispatched to fight the fire, and reportedly captured videos of fire responders fighting the fire over the next several days.

DOJ: Palisades Fire suspect used ChatGPT to show a 'burning forest"

Officials alleged that 29-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht submitted a prompt to ChatGPT which showed a "disoptian painting" of a burning forest, a burning city, and people fleeing.

Suspect arrested in Melbourne, Florida

Officials identified the suspect as 29-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht. He was arrested Tuesday near his home in Melbourne, Florida, on a charge of destruction of property by means of fire, which became the deadly Palisades Fire.

He is expected to be in federal court in Orlando on Wednesday.

The Palisades Fire

The Palisades Fire killed 12 people, burned more than 23,000 acres, and destroyed more than 6,000 structures, officials said. The fire was first reported on Jan. 7, 2025 in Palisades Highlands, an LA-area neighborhood.

This is a breaking news situation. FOX 35 will update as new developments come in.