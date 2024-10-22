Paid parking could be coming to downtown Melbourne

The City of Melbourne is considering a new proposal to introduce paid parking in certain areas of downtown. The issue will be discussed at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.

Currently, parking in the area is free, but city officials say it has been a persistent problem for years. In 2016, the city began exploring ways to better manage parking space. According to the city, store owners and employees often occupy prime spots intended for visitors and customers.

The city’s plan involves creating a Downtown Melbourne Parking Management Program. This would include a combination of paid, enforced, and managed public parking. While some spots would remain free, officials have not yet determined which ones.

This proposal is part of a broader effort to address downtown concerns. Recently, the city removed benches to discourage loitering and installed new security cameras to combat crime. Community members have been asked for their input on the potential changes.

