Oviedo High School student arrested for having cocaine on campus: Police

An 18-year-old Oviedo High School student is facing charges after being found with cocaine in her bag, police said.

On Tuesday morning, a school resource officer responded to a report of suspicious activity in the girl's restroom involving four students, an arrest report shows. The officer arrived at the disciplinary office and searched student Destanie Abramson's bag after she was found with a vape.

The officer said he found a small clear plastic bag containing a white powder substance inside which later tested positive for cocaine.

Abramson told police she knowingly brought the cocaine at a club over the past weekend for $100. She was arrested for cocaine possession.

In a statement to FOX 35, Seminole County schools said:

"Our focus is on the safety of all students and staff, and we will always take a firm stance against drugs on our campuses."

