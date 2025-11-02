Expand / Collapse search

Over two dozen Orlando residents displaced after condo fire, officials say

Published  November 2, 2025 5:51pm EST
The Brief

    • Officials said the fire happened at a building in the 4300 block of South Kirkman Road.
    • No injuries were reported in the fire. 

(Credit: Orlando Fire Department)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Multiple Orlando residents were displaced from their home Sunday afternoon after a fire broke out at a condominium complex, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

Fire crews were called out to the 4300 block of South Kirkman Road before 1:15 p.m. Officials said the exterior wall of the building was on fire.

 Officials said 17 children and 9 adults were displaced after the fire. Red Cross officials were later notified to assist the families. 

No injuries were reported. 

