Over 4,100 coronavirus cases, 77 deaths in Florida reported Thursday

The Florida Department of Health reported another 4,198 coronavirus cases in the state, bring the total to 794,624 infected.

The state reported 77 more deaths. The death toll among Florida residents is now 16,648.

The new numbers come as President Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden are holding dueling campaign rallies ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3.

Meanwhile, the nation’s top infectious disease expert doesn’t anticipate a COVID-19 vaccine to be available in the U.S. until at least January 2021, if not later, due to several regulatory hurdles still ahead.

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday explained that while there are currently five vaccine candidates now in Phase 3 clinical trials — including Moderna and Pfizer, Inc. that are fully enrolled — they must first run until a predetermined number of “events” or infections with the virus have occurred.

Florida plans to prioritize COVID-19 vaccinations for front-line workers at hospitals, nursing homes and senior centers and first responders when a vaccine becomes available.

State officials outlined a three-phase vaccination rollout under a draft plan Florida was required to submit to the federal government this month.