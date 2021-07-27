Overflow treatment tents going up outside Health First hospitals

article

Health First is setting up treatment tents outside of its emergency departments at Central Florida hospitals.

The tents are going up at both Holmes Regional Medical Center and Palm Bay Hospital to help with any possible overflow, allowing for more capacity.

The tents will include everything inside a real emergency room.

In a news release, Health First said, "Because of the time and effort required to ensure full functionality, Health First has taken these first steps to ensure we are prepared for any and all scenarios."