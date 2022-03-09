Outages reported in DeLand after storms bring down trees, power lines

Duke Energy crews were working to restore power to parts of DeLand after a passing afternoon storm brought down power lines and trees along Garfield Ave. and E. Voorhis Ave.

Garfield Avenue, north of Minnesota Ave, remained blocked due to debris and work being done by utility crews.

The storm cell delivered powerful wind and rain to the city's Orange Crest, Fairmont Estates, and Sunny Side neighborhoods just after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. This is located just to the east and southeast of the campus of Stetson University.

FOX 35's Connor Hansen spoke to one resident who said a massive tree limb came crashing down onto her roof during the storm. The woman said she thought it was a tornado when windows broke and pictures were knocked over

"We were sitting inside watching a movie, and it was just a gust of wind that came through, and we thought it was a tornado," said Bridgette Martin. "I stood up, and my husband started yelling for me to get down. After it was all said and done, the whole house shook."

