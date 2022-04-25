'Our hearts are shattered': Orlando's Petal the poodle passes away

article

Petal the poodle, the Orlando dog who survived torturous abuse and went on to be adopted into a loving family, has passed away.

Poodle and Pooch Rescue of Florida, who were involved in Petal's rescue last year, posted the heartbreaking update from her family on Friday.

"Sadly, our dear Petal crossed the rainbow bridge," her family, Derick and Brad, wrote in a statement. "We were by her side and the last words she heard were, ‘We love you, you’re not alone and you can go’ and then she did. Our hearts are shattered, but we are finding comfort in knowing that she’s at peace and is not suffering."

Petal made her way into the hearts of thousands who heard her story last summer when she was found near death after someone dumped her on a sidewalk in Orlando. Her mouth was taped shut, she was hogtied and left inside a plastic bag out in the Florida sun.

Poodle and Pooch Rescue

RELATED: Orlando dog Petal gets adopted after recovering from torture and neglect

"She was basically laying on her side, not very responsive to anything we were doing. Poor little thing, super matted and dirty as well," said Dr. Yaicha Peters, a veterinarian who treated Petal when she arrived in late July 2021.

The senior dog, who was deaf and blind, fought to survive while going through months of around the clock care. She eventually recovered and was adopted into a family in September who had two other dogs that became Petal's new brother and sister, Cash and Annie. Petal celebrated her first Christmas with her new family this past December, who posted an adorable photo of the sweet girl sleeping under the Christmas tree.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Poodle and Pooch Rescue

RELATED: Petal the poodle celebrates 1st Christmas with new family after surviving abuse

"She was basically laying on her side, not very responsive to anything we were doing. Poor little thing, super matted and dirty as well," said Dr. Yaicha Peters, a veterinarian who treated Petal when she arrived in late July.

"After a life of trauma, abuse and neglect, she made her way into our lives and changed us forever," her family said about her passing. "She was sassy, smart, resilient, determined and full of life. But her tired, little body became too weak to fight the battles she was being faced with."

Petal's family says she crossed the rainbow bridge covered in blankets that were sent to her from people who were touched by her story.

Advertisement

"We love you Petal, always and forever, and miss you terribly."