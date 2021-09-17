Orlando dog Petal gets adopted after recovering from torture and neglect

article

Petal the poodle has found her happy ending!

The little dog who was found hogtied in a plastic bag and left to die near a Central Florida business has been adopted!

"Petal is HOME!" Poodle and Pooch Rescue of Florida said in a Facebook post on Thursday. "We were inundated with requests to adopt her - she was a popular girl and she tugged at many heartstrings. Early on, there was one family that really stood out. They were so invested in Petal and wanted to do anything they could to make her feel special and loved. We just knew it was meant to be!"

The rescue posted photos of Petal’s going away party as she left with her new family, Derick and Brad, from East Orlando Animal Hospital where she has been recovering for the past few months. Petal will also have two new siblings to hang out with, Cash and Annie, who are senior dogs like her!

Little Petal is deaf and blind – something she’ll have in common with her new sister.

"Annie is blind too, so Cash acts as a seeing-eye dog for his golden girls."

Petal got a special send-off on Thursday, with balloons and pup-cakes to celebrate a brand new life full of happiness.

Back in July, FOX 35 News reported that Petal was found near death after someone dumped her on a sidewalk in Orlando. Her mouth was taped shut, she was hogtied and left inside a plastic bag out in the Florida sun.

It has taken a few months, but now, Petal is looking sassy, feeling good, and ready to be treated like the princess she is.

"After suffering from unfathomable torture and neglect, Petal finally has a life full of gentle hands, comfort and peace. Be it months or years, Petal will know nothing but love for the rest of her days and we couldn't be happier about that."

