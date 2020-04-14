OUC allocates $12.1 million to provide relief to customers during COVID-19 pandemic

article

OUC on Tuesday announced discounted power bills for the month of May, as a means of providing financial relief during the economic downturn brought about by the coronavirus outbreak.

OUC’s Board of Commissioners approved the recommendations that will offer immediate relief by lowering utility bills next month and provide additional solutions to customers over the next year. The details include:

$7.5 million to lower electric fuel rates for May bills, representing a 11.4% overall decrease for residential customers and 11.2% to 19.7% reduction for commercial customers

$2.6 million contribution to Project CARE, in partnership with the City of Orlando, OUC’s utility assistance program for qualified residential customers which includes an allocation up to $100,000 as a 2 for 1 match of customer donations to Project CARE

$1.5 million for utility bill payment assistance to qualified small businesses

$500,000 for new OUC Power Pass customers

Continuation of OUC’s notices, announced in mid-March, to suspend electric and water disconnections for nonpayment and waive late payment fees until further notice

Payment plans and deferred payment arrangements for customers for up to 12 months depending on qualifying criteria

“We are excited to help our customers with this fantastic program,” said Greg Lee, OUC board member during today’s virtual meeting. “I applaud OUC’s efforts to help our customers during this unprecedented time of need.”

OUC will pass to customers fuel savings from lower-than-budgeted natural gas prices. This will allow $7.5 million to offset the fuel charge portion of customer bills by about 39% in May. That equates to about an 11.4% overall savings, or $12.50, for the average residential customer using 1,000 kWh per month; 11.2%, or $18.75, for small commercial customers using a 1,500 kWh non-demand rate per month.