Otter bites person at Wekiva Island; FWC searching for animal
ORLANDO, Fla. - A person was bitten by an otter at Wekiva Island on May 29, prompting a response from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), officials said.
According to FWC, the individual was treated at the scene by Wekiva Island Fire and Rescue and later transported to a local hospital for further medical care. An FWC officer, working alongside Wekiva Island management, searched the area but was unable to locate the otter.
As of Tuesday, no additional sightings have been reported. The FWC continues to monitor the area and urges caution around wildlife.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).