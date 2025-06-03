Otter bites person at Wekiva Island; FWC searching for animal

The Brief A person was bitten by an otter at Wekiva Island on May 29 and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. FWC officers searched the area but have not located the otter, and no further sightings have been reported.



A person was bitten by an otter at Wekiva Island on May 29, prompting a response from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), officials said.

According to FWC, the individual was treated at the scene by Wekiva Island Fire and Rescue and later transported to a local hospital for further medical care. An FWC officer, working alongside Wekiva Island management, searched the area but was unable to locate the otter.

As of Tuesday, no additional sightings have been reported. The FWC continues to monitor the area and urges caution around wildlife.

