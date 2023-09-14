Othal Wallace: Accused Daytona Beach police officer killer testifies in own trial

Stream the Othal Wallace trial live below:

Othal Wallace, the man accused of shooting and killing a Daytona Beach police officer in 2021, is taking the stand in his own trial.

Case background:

On June 23, 2021, investigators said Wallace, then 29, shot Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor who was responding to a call about suspicious activity near an apartment complex on Kingston Street. At some point, Raynor was shot in the head, which sparked a nationwide manhunt for Wallace.

The Daytona Beach man was found three days later in a tree house of DeKalb County near Atlanta, Georgia, which is more than six hours away from Daytona Beach.

Wallace is facing a first-degree murder charge in Raynor's death. State attorneys have said they intend to seek the death penalty.

The murder trial began Monday at a Clay County courthouse in Green Cove Springs. It was moved out of Volusia County after Wallace's lawyers successfully argued that he would not be able to get a fair trial in Volusia County following the publicity surrounding the case.

