Osceola star RB Taevion Swint faces big decision amid UCF coaching shakeup

This week was supposed to be filled with excitement for Osceola four-star running back and UCF commit Taevion Swint.

Now, he’s feeling a little anxious ahead of signing day.

"It’s not really about the coaching staff. It’s about do I really want to be here," Swint told FOX 35.

Gus Malzahn stepped down as head coach over the weekend to take the offensive coordinating job at Florida State.

But this Thursday, Swint is still set to sign his national letter of intent to play college football for the Knights.

"I didn’t really give my heart to the coaching staff because coaches come and go. My heart was at the school. That’s where my heart is still at," Swint said.

UCF football struggled during its second season in the Big 12.

They went 4-8 and only won two conference games.

Malzahn resigned following the Knights’ loss to Utah last week.

UCF Athletics said in a statement:

"We would like to thank Coach Malzahn for his contributions to our football program over the past four seasons, including our transition into the Big 12 Conference.

We appreciate his professionalism and dedication to our student-athletes throughout his tenure at UCF and wish he and his wife, Kristi, the very best in their future endeavors."

UCF has already lost a lot of players to the transfer portal during this transition.

However, Swint is certain he’ll make the right decision on where to play college ball.

