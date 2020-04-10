Osceola School District to provide students with meals during extended school closure

article

To ensure that students have nutritious meals while away from school, The Osceola County School District announced that their Nutrition Services Department will provide free breakfast and lunch to children 18 years and under during the extended school closure.

The meals will be given out from March 23 through May 1 as children continue with distancing learning due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Meals will be available for pickup between 9:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at the following locations:

Michigan Avenue Elementary - 2015 S. Michigan Avenue in St. Cloud

Lakeview Elementary - 2900 5th Street in St. Cloud

Ventura Elementary - 275 Waters Edge Drive in Kissimmee

Denn John Middle - 2001 Denn John Lane in Kissimmee

Central Avenue Elementary - 500 W. Columbia Avenue in Kissimmee

Osceola High - 420 S. Thacker Avenue in Kissimmee

Kissimmee Middle - 2410 Dyer Boulevard in Kissimmee

Sunrise Elementary - 1925 Ham Brown Road in Kissimmee (Poinciana)

KOA Elementary - 5000 Koa Street in Kissimmee (Poinciana)

Deerwood Elementary - 3701 Marigold Avenue in Kissimmee (Poinciana)

Westside K-8 School - 2551 Westside Boulevard in Kissimmee

Cameron Preserve

Narcoossee Middle - 2700 N. Narcoossee Road in St. Cloud

Liberty High - 4250 Pleasant Hill Road in Kissimmee (Poinciana)

Holopaw Church--Iglesia Evangelica El Tabor (Intercession City)

Canoe Creek Charter - 3600 Canoe Creek Road in St. Cloud

Families can pick up the meals at the bus loops. It is also not required that students be present to receive the meals, but parents/guardians should be prepared to provide one of the following documents to receive a meal for each of their kids who are not present:

School identification card, child’s passport, government-issued child identification card, or any document proving parent/guardian identity and relationship to the child, such as an adoption decree; doctor, clinic, or hospital record; religious record; or daycare center record.

Meals will not be provided without documentation for the children.

On Monday, March 30, Lynx will begin offering complimentary transportation to parents and students who ride on their current routes to get to the nearest food pick-up location. Parents must be accompanied by their child to receive the free fare. Parents should inform the driver that they are going to the school for breakfast and/or lunch, and they will not be charged bus fare.