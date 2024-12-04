Osceola Heritage Park to undergo $1.5 billion transformation

Osceola Heritage Park is set for a major revamp after lawmakers approved a $1.5 billion redevelopment plan, which includes a new project by the owners of Orlando City SC and the Orlando Pride.

The initiative, called "Project Next," will feature team headquarters and training facilities for both the men’s and women’s soccer teams.

In addition, commissioners approved construction of the global headquarters for a South Korean company, further boosting the area’s development.

Officials anticipate the projects will create at least 600 jobs, marking a significant economic impact for the region.

