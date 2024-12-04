Osceola Heritage Park to undergo $1.5 billion transformation
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Osceola Heritage Park is set for a major revamp after lawmakers approved a $1.5 billion redevelopment plan, which includes a new project by the owners of Orlando City SC and the Orlando Pride.
The initiative, called "Project Next," will feature team headquarters and training facilities for both the men’s and women’s soccer teams.
MORE STORIES:
- Florida woman accused of drowning teen daughter in bathtub indicted on murder charge
- Florida corrections officer stabbed during group attack by prison inmates: FDC
- Port Orange councilman sworn in amid controversy over alleged DUI
- $182M cocaine bust lands 6 suspected ‘high seas’ smugglers in federal custody: USCG
- Who is Brian Thompson? UnitedHealthcare CEO fatally shot in targeted attack
In addition, commissioners approved construction of the global headquarters for a South Korean company, further boosting the area’s development.
Officials anticipate the projects will create at least 600 jobs, marking a significant economic impact for the region.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV