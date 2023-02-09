The Osceola County Sheriff's Office has released the identities of two people killed in an apparent murder-suicide in St. Cloud.

Deputies identified the suspect, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as 26-year-old Trace Woxberg, and the woman as 19-year-old Hanna Riggins. A medical examiner revealed she died from blunt force trauma.

On Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said Woxberg's family member called 911 asking for law enforcement to check on his son because he was reportedly upset, Sheriff Marcos Lopez told reporters during a news conference.

When deputies arrived at the home on Kaiser Avenue and Quail Roost Road, they found Woxberg armed with a gun. Deputies said they asked him to drop the gun, but he ended up raising the gun and shooting himself, authorities said.

Next to his body, they found Riggins unconscious and with obvious bruising to her face, the sheriff's office said in a news release. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Woxberg was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Lopez said the pair lived at the home and were reportedly in a relationship.

Deputies have not released a potential motive.