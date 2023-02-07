Woman found dead after man shoots, kills self outside St. Cloud home: Osceola County sheriff

A man and a woman are dead in what Osceola County deputies are investigating as a potential murder-suicide.

On Tuesday, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from a father asking for deputies to check on his son at home on Kaiser Avenue near Quail Roost Road because the son was reportedly upset.

When deputies arrived at the home around 8:40 a.m., they found the son – a man believed to be in his late 20s – outside the home. Sheriff Marcos Lopez said the man reportedly told deputies, "please don't shoot my dog," before walking around a corner.

It was then that deputies reported hearing a gunshot. When they went around the corner to investigate, Lopez said they found the man who had fallen on the ground after shooting himself, and a woman laying dead next to him.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities believe the pair were in a relationship and that they both lived at the home.

Lopez said a medical examiner will determine the woman's cause of death.

Their identities have not been released at this time.