Osceola County to require face masks in public spaces, effective Monday

Osceola County offficials on Friday announced an executive order requiring all people to where face masks to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The county reported 300 positive COVID-19 cases and 87 hospitalizations as of Friday afternoon. There have been five deaths.

Every person working, living, visiting, or doing business in Osceola County is required to wear a cloth facial covering consistent with the current CDC guidelines while in any public place. Neighboring Orange County is recommending people wear face masks, but as of April 10, it was not a requirement.

The order takes effect on Monday, April 13, 2020, at 12:01 a.m. and will remain in effect until further notice. Continue reading for frequently asked questions about facial coverings.

What constitutes as a face covering?

Face coverings are pieces of cloth material that securely covers a person’s nose and mouth and remains affixed in place without the use of one’s hands.

Do I need a surgical mask or an N95 mask?

No, you do not need a surgical mask or an N95 mask. It is recommended that the average resident does not use these types of medical masks as they are in short supply and should be reserved for healthcare professionals and first responders.

Can I make my own face covering?

Yes, as long as it is consistent with current CDC guidelines.

Where can I learn how to make my own face covering?

The CDC has released a video explaining how to make face coverings from items you can commonly find around your house.

When do I need to wear a face covering?

You must wear a face covering any time you are in a public place in Osceola County.

Do I have to wear a face covering while exercising?

You do not have to wear a face mask while exercising as long as you are observing social distancing according to CDC guidelines.

Do children have to wear a face covering?

Children under the age of two are not required to wear face coverings.

What if I have an existing health condition that makes it difficult to wear a face covering?

If wearing a face covering will cause impairment due to an existing health condition then you are not required to wear one.​

