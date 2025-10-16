Expand / Collapse search

Osceola County junkyard catches fire, officials say

Updated  October 16, 2025 2:09pm EDT
Osceola County News
SKYFOX: Junkyard catches fire in Osceola County

Osceola County Fire Rescue and EMS and City of Kissimmee Fire Department crews responded to a large scrapyard fire at South Orange Blossom Trail and U.S. 17-92 Oct. 16.

    • There is a large fire at a junkyard in Osceola County.
    • US Highway 17-92 and Orange Blossom Trail are closed at Broad Street due to the fire.
    • Osceola County Fire Rescue and the Kissimmee Fire Department have responded. No other structures are at risk.
A view of the junkyard fire on Thursday afternoon in Osceola County. Credit: SKYFOX

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Seeing smoke in the air? A fire has sparked at a junkyard in Osceola County, sending huge columns of smoke 

The fire at a junkyard off Old Tampa Highway in Kissimmee, officials said. 

Both Osceola County Fire Rescue and the Kissimmee Fire Department have responded to the scrapyard.

SKYFOX video showed several fire trucks spraying water on the massive junkyard, as a dark column of black smoke spilled into the air.

Road closures

US Highway 17-92 and Orange Blossom Trail are closed at Broad Street, officials said.

Officials said no nearby structures are threatened by the fire. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The Source: The information in this story is from Osceola County Fire Rescue and the Kissimmee Fire Department. SKYFOX also flew over the fire.

