Osceola County junkyard catches fire, officials say
A view of the junkyard fire on Thursday afternoon in Osceola County. Credit: SKYFOX
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Seeing smoke in the air? A fire has sparked at a junkyard in Osceola County, sending huge columns of smoke
The fire at a junkyard off Old Tampa Highway in Kissimmee, officials said.
Junkyard burning in Osceola County
Both Osceola County Fire Rescue and the Kissimmee Fire Department have responded to the scrapyard.
SKYFOX video showed several fire trucks spraying water on the massive junkyard, as a dark column of black smoke spilled into the air.
Road closures
US Highway 17-92 and Orange Blossom Trail are closed at Broad Street, officials said.
Officials said no nearby structures are threatened by the fire. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
The Source: The information in this story is from Osceola County Fire Rescue and the Kissimmee Fire Department. SKYFOX also flew over the fire.